Single-family residence sells for $740,000 in Santa Rosa

1175 McConnell Avenue (Google Street View)

A 1,655-square-foot house built in 1954 has changed hands.

The property located at 1175 McConnell Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on April 2, 2024, for $740,000, or $447 per square foot.

This single-story home offers a roomy layout with four bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. In addition, the house is equipped with an attached one-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 6,969 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 1,498-square-foot home at 1596 Wright Street in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $835,000, a price per square foot of $557. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,298-square-foot home on Pacific Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $482. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Pacific Avenue in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,565-square-foot home was sold for $435,000, a price per square foot of $278. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.