Single-family residence sells for $741,000 in Windsor

The property located at 174 Espana Way in Windsor was sold on Feb. 24, 2023. The $741,000 purchase price works out to $480 per square foot. The house, built in 1989, has an interior space of 1,544 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 4,791-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In February 2023, a 1,544-square-foot home on Buena Tierra Way in Windsor sold for $805,000, a price per square foot of $521.

A 2,929-square-foot home at 9312 Lakewood Drive in Windsor sold in January 2023 for $1,650,000, a price per square foot of $563.

On Lakewood Drive in Windsor in February 2023 a 1,485-square-foot home was sold for $720,000, a price per square foot of $485.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.