Single-family residence sells for $745,000 in Rohnert Park

7541 Windward Drive (Google Street View)

A 1,894-square-foot house built in 2019 has changed hands.

The property located at 7541 Windward Drive in Rohnert Park was sold on April 24, 2024, for $745,000, or $393 per square foot.

This two-story home presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and three baths. Additionally, the house features an attached two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs. The property sits on a 3,723-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 1,214-square-foot home at 1725 Wildflower Way in Rohnert Park sold in March 2024 for $471,500, a price per square foot of $388. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a home on Watson Drive in Rohnert Park sold for $989,000.

On Wildrose Way in Rohnert Park in January 2023 a 1,894-square-foot home was sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $401. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.