Single-family residence sells for $745,000 in Santa Rosa

A spacious house located at 2937 Sweet Grass Lane in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 2,273-square-foot property, built in 2002, was sold on April 6, 2023. The $745,000 purchase price works out to $328 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 4,356-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A home at 2350 Corsair Way in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $745,000.

In March 2023, a 960-square-foot home on Stephanie Court in Santa Rosa sold for $595,000, a price per square foot of $620.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.