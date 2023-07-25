Single-family residence sells for $746,000 in Santa Rosa

A house located at 1811 Leonard Avenue in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,165-square-foot property, built in 1952, was sold on July 7, 2023. The $746,000 purchase price works out to $640 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of two bedrooms and one bath. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 6,969 square feet.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 1,194-square-foot home at 1913 Leonard Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $720,000, a price per square foot of $603. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Will Scarlet Lane in Santa Rosa in December 2022 a 1,077-square-foot home was sold for $652,500, a price per square foot of $606. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In June 2023, a 1,301-square-foot home on California Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $847,000, a price per square foot of $651. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.