Single-family residence sells for $747,000 in Rohnert Park

1529 Garfield Court (Google Street View)

A house located at 1529 Garfield Court in Rohnert Park has new owners.

The 1,486-square-foot property, built in 1985, was sold on April 2, 2024.

The $747,000 purchase price works out to $503 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home features a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity. The property occupies a lot of 4,356 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Gary Court in Rohnert Park in August 2023 a 1,486-square-foot home was sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $454. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In January 2023, a 2,318-square-foot home on Golf Course Drive in Rohnert Park sold for $810,000, a price per square foot of $349. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,410-square-foot home at 1460 Garrett Court in Rohnert Park sold in August 2023 for $700,000, a price per square foot of $496. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.