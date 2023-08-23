Single-family residence sells for $750,000 in Rohnert Park

A house located at 7831 Adrian Drive in Rohnert Park has a new owner. The 1,110-square-foot property, built in 1960, was sold on Aug. 1, 2023. The $750,000 purchase price works out to $676 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes an attached two-car garage. The property's backyard additionally features a pool.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On Bonnie Avenue in Rohnert Park in March 2023 a 1,196-square-foot home was sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $355. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,093-square-foot home at 7971 Adrian Drive in Rohnert Park sold in June 2023 for $615,000, a price per square foot of $563. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,363-square-foot home on Greenleaf Lane in Cotati sold for $660,000, a price per square foot of $484. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.