Single-family residence sells for $750,000 in Santa Rosa

The property located at 1074 Yuba Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on June 12, 2023. The $750,000 purchase price works out to $509 per square foot. The house, built in 1953, has an interior space of 1,474 square feet. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and one bath. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home includes a two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage. Situated on a spacious 0.4-acre lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In April 2023, a 2,273-square-foot home on Sweet Grass Lane in Santa Rosa sold for $745,000, a price per square foot of $328. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,376-square-foot home at 2912 Park Meadow Drive in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $745,000, a price per square foot of $314. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Mule Deer Lane in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 2,125-square-foot home was sold for $745,000, a price per square foot of $351. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.