Single-family residence sells for $750,000 in Santa Rosa

A 1,358-square-foot house built in 1971 has changed hands. The property located at 4922 Sunshine Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on May 12, 2023, for $750,000, or $552 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 5,662-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 1,320-square-foot home at 995 Estes Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $620,000, a price per square foot of $470.

On Sunshine Avenue in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,874-square-foot home was sold for $770,000, a price per square foot of $411.

In January 2023, a 2,005-square-foot home on Benjamins Court in Santa Rosa sold for $899,000, a price per square foot of $448.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.