Single-family residence sells for $760,000 in Cloverdale

A 2,266-square-foot house built in 1989 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 110 Oakbrook Lane in Cloverdale was sold on May 2, 2023, for $760,000, or $335 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 10,018-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 1,288-square-foot home at 420 North Washington Street in Cloverdale sold in March 2023 for $566,000, a price per square foot of $439.

On North Cloverdale Boulevard in Cloverdale in April 2023 a 2,907-square-foot home was sold for $850,000, a price per square foot of $292.

In December 2022, a 1,263-square-foot home on Antonio Street in Cloverdale sold for $560,000, a price per square foot of $443.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.