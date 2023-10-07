Single-family residence sells for $760,000 in Healdsburg

300 Haydon Street (Google Street View)

A house located at 300 Haydon Street in Healdsburg has a new owner.

The 882-square-foot property, built in 1948, was sold on Sept. 19, 2023. The $760,000 purchase price works out to $862 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home includes two bedrooms and one bath. Outside, the home presents roofing composed of composition shingles materials. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house is equipped with a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 1,408-square-foot home at 50 Adeline Way in Healdsburg sold in March 2023 for $800,000, a price per square foot of $568. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In June 2023, a 2,678-square-foot home on Matheson Street in Healdsburg sold for $3,460,000, a price per square foot of $1,292. The home has 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

On Fitch Street in Healdsburg in December 2022 a 2,053-square-foot home was sold for $2,050,000, a price per square foot of $999. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

