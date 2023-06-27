Single-family residence sells for $760,000 in Santa Rosa

A 1,401-square-foot house built in 1971 has changed hands. The property located at 159 Oak Shadow Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on June 8, 2023, for $760,000, or $542 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage as well as one parking space. The unit sits on an 8,740-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 1,352-square-foot home at 227 Valley Oaks Drive in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $695,000, a price per square foot of $514. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Valley Oaks Drive in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 2,419-square-foot home was sold for $1,195,000, a price per square foot of $494. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 1,665-square-foot home on Oak Leaf Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $644,000, a price per square foot of $387. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.