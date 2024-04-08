Single-family residence sells for $762,000 in Santa Rosa

A house located at 6536 Pine Valley Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 1,845-square-foot property, built in 1997, was sold on March 20, 2024.

The $762,000 purchase price works out to $413 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the house is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. The property is situated on a lot spanning 3,484 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In March 2024, a 2,478-square-foot home on Pine Valley Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,188,000, a price per square foot of $479. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Meadowridge Drive in Santa Rosa in October 2023 a 1,230-square-foot home was sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $467. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,269-square-foot home at 6581 Stone Bridge Road in Santa Rosa sold in September 2023 for $624,000, a price per square foot of $492. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

