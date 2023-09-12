Single-family residence sells for $767,000 in Santa Rosa

282 Mockingbird Circle (Google Street View)

A house located at 282 Mockingbird Circle in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 1,870-square-foot property, built in 1969, was sold on Aug. 24, 2023, for $767,000, or $410 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the house includes a two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Mockingbird Circle in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,725-square-foot home was sold for $580,000, a price per square foot of $336. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,345-square-foot home on Belhaven Circle in Santa Rosa sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $465. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,560-square-foot home at 321 Green Field Circle in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $742,000, a price per square foot of $476. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

