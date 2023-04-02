Single-family residence sells for $770,000 in Petaluma

The property located at 1669 Cerro Sonoma Circle in Petaluma was sold on March 10, 2023 for $770,000, or $546 per square foot. The house, built in 1986, has an interior space of 1,409 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 7,405-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In February 2023, a 1,832-square-foot home on Cerro Sonoma Circle in Petaluma sold for $840,000, a price per square foot of $459.

A 1,470-square-foot home at 117 Rancho Bonito Circle in Petaluma sold in February 2023 for $940,000, a price per square foot of $639.

On Emma Way in Petaluma in January 2023 a 1,583-square-foot home was sold for $490,500, a price per square foot of $310.

