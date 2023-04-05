Single-family residence sells for $770,000 in Rohnert Park

The spacious property located at 1141 San Antonio Drive in Rohnert Park was sold on March 10, 2023 for $770,000, or $314 per square foot. The house, built in 1979, has an interior space of 2,454 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On San Francisco Way in Rohnert Park in December 2022 a 1,469-square-foot home was sold for $729,000, a price per square foot of $496.

In February 2023, a 2,091-square-foot home on San Francisco Court in Rohnert Park sold for $744,000, a price per square foot of $356.

A 1,575-square-foot home at 6346 Santa Clara Place in Rohnert Park sold in March 2023 for $735,000, a price per square foot of $467.

