Single-family residence sells for $770,000 in Santa Rosa

A 1,787-square-foot house built in 1966 has changed hands. The property located at 1227 Moss Rock Court in Santa Rosa was sold on June 30, 2023, for $770,000, or $431 per square foot. This single-story house presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home is equipped with a garage. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 10,890 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In January 2023, a 2,404-square-foot home on Northwood Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,399,000, a price per square foot of $582. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,506-square-foot home at 1516 Hexem Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $835,000, a price per square foot of $554. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Ridgeview Drive in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 3,225-square-foot home was sold for $1,837,000, a price per square foot of $570. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

