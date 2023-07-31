Single-family residence sells for $790,000 in Santa Rosa

A 1,384-square-foot house built in 1978 has changed hands. The property located at 659 Montclair Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on July 13, 2023. The $790,000 purchase price works out to $571 per square foot. This single-story home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The lot of the property covers a substancial area of 7,405 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In July 2023, a 1,400-square-foot home on Garfield Park Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $293. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,456-square-foot home at 510 Garfield Park Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $725,000, a price per square foot of $498. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Oak Park Way in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,800-square-foot home was sold for $865,000, a price per square foot of $481. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.