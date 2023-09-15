Single-family residence sells for $792,500 in Windsor

91 Cottontail Way (Google Street View)

A 2,034-square-foot house built in 1990 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 91 Cottontail Way in Windsor was sold on Aug. 25, 2023, for $792,500, or $390 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house includes an attached two-car garage.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 1,212-square-foot home at 9107 Benny Goodman Way in Windsor sold in July 2023 for $540,000, a price per square foot of $446. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Fred Waring Court in Windsor in May 2023 a 1,506-square-foot home was sold for $672,000, a price per square foot of $446. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,499-square-foot home on Fred Waring Court in Windsor sold for $660,000, a price per square foot of $440. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.