Single-family residence sells for $795,000 in Healdsburg

The property located at 102 Marion Lane in Healdsburg was sold on July 24, 2023 for $795,000, or $1,129 per square foot. The house, built in 1957, has an interior space of 704 square feet. The layout of this single-story home consists of one bedroom and one bath. The property's lot measures 2,613 square feet square feet in area.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Matheson Street in Healdsburg in June 2023 a 2,678-square-foot home was sold for $3,460,000, a price per square foot of $1,292. The home has 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

In December 2022, a 2,053-square-foot home on Fitch Street in Healdsburg sold for $2,050,000, a price per square foot of $999. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 743-square-foot home at 512 Brown Street in Healdsburg sold in April 2023 for $867,000, a price per square foot of $1,167. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

