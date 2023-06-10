Single-family residence sells for $799,000 in Petaluma

A spacious house located at 2200 Mari Lane in Petaluma has new owners. The 2,647-square-foot property, built in 1970, was sold on May 22, 2023, for $799,000, or $302 per square foot. The property features six bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,969-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 2,647-square-foot home at 313 Ely Boulevard in Petaluma sold in February 2023 for $750,000, a price per square foot of $283.

On Garfield Drive in Petaluma in March 2023 a 1,882-square-foot home was sold for $838,000, a price per square foot of $445.

In May 2023, a 1,832-square-foot home on Pine Avenue in Petaluma sold for $895,000, a price per square foot of $489.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.