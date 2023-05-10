Single-family residence sells for $800,000 in Rohnert Park

A 1,670-square-foot house built in 1978 has changed hands. The property located at 4828 Fairway Drive in Rohnert Park was sold on April 24, 2023, for $800,000, or $479 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 7,000-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In March 2023, a 2,234-square-foot home on Fairway Drive in Rohnert Park sold for $687,500, a price per square foot of $308.

On Filament Street in Rohnert Park in March 2023 a 1,900-square-foot home was sold for $620,000, a price per square foot of $326.

A 2,234-square-foot home at 4951 Filament Street in Rohnert Park sold in March 2023 for $790,000, a price per square foot of $354.

