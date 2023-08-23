Single-family residence sells for $810,000 in Rohnert Park

A spacious house located at 735 Bonnie Avenue in Rohnert Park has new owners. The 2,454-square-foot property, built in 1969, was sold on Aug. 4, 2023. The $810,000 purchase price works out to $330 per square foot. This two-story home boasts a generous living space with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home's outer structure has composition shingles on the roof. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house comes with a one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 1,400-square-foot home at 730 Barry Court in Rohnert Park sold in April 2023 for $670,000, a price per square foot of $479. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Brett Avenue in Rohnert Park in May 2023 a 1,434-square-foot home was sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $488. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,740-square-foot home on Circle Drive in Rohnert Park sold for $615,000, a price per square foot of $353. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.