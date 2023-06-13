Single-family residence sells for $810,000 in Rohnert Park

The spacious, recently built property located at 2085 Kingwood Road in Rohnert Park was sold on May 19, 2023 for $810,000, or $324 per square foot. The house, built in 2018, has an interior space of 2,499 square feet. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 3,140-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In April 2023, a 1,910-square-foot home on Kameron Place in Rohnert Park sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $419.

A 1,910-square-foot home at 5635 Kameron Place in Rohnert Park sold in April 2023 for $825,000, a price per square foot of $432.

On Kaitlyn Place in Rohnert Park in March 2023 a 2,111-square-foot home was sold for $799,000, a price per square foot of $378.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.