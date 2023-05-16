Single-family residence sells for $811,500 in Rohnert Park

A house located at 8010 Mainsail Drive in Rohnert Park has a new owner. The 1,692-square-foot property, built in 1997, was sold on April 26, 2023. The $811,500 purchase price works out to $480 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms sits on a 5,227-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In February 2023, a 2,416-square-foot home on Manchester Avenue in Rohnert Park sold for $840,000, a price per square foot of $348.

On Mallory Place in Rohnert Park in February 2023 a 2,341-square-foot home was sold for $850,000, a price per square foot of $363.

A 1,584-square-foot home at 1336 Magnolia Avenue in Rohnert Park sold in February 2023 for $725,000, a price per square foot of $458.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.