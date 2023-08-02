Single-family residence sells for $815,000 in Rohnert Park

A 1,944-square-foot house built in 1985 has changed hands. The property located at 4508 Fairway Drive in Rohnert Park was sold on July 13, 2023, for $815,000, or $419 per square foot. This single-story home has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home comes with a one-car garage. Situated on a spacious 6,969-square-foot lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Fairway Drive in Rohnert Park in June 2023 a 2,770-square-foot home was sold for $1,100,000, a price per square foot of $397. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 2,198-square-foot home on Hudis Street in Rohnert Park sold for $805,000, a price per square foot of $366. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,546-square-foot home at 836 Hudis Street in Rohnert Park sold in May 2023 for $640,000, a price per square foot of $414. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

