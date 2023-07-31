Single-family residence sells for $815,000 in Santa Rosa

A house located at 2519 Horseshoe Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,691-square-foot property, built in 1974, was sold on July 12, 2023. The $815,000 purchase price works out to $482 per square foot. This single-story home has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 7,405 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In May 2023, a 1,716-square-foot home on Horseshoe Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $827,000, a price per square foot of $482. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,594-square-foot home at 2413 Horseshoe Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $710,000, a price per square foot of $445. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Horseshoe Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,680-square-foot home was sold for $920,000, a price per square foot of $548. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

