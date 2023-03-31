Single-family residence sells for $819,000 in Windsor

The property located at 306 Bouquet Circle in Windsor was sold on Feb. 28, 2023. The $819,000 purchase price works out to $410 per square foot. The house, built in 2000, has an interior space of 1,998 square feet. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 3,920-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In December 2022, a 1,374-square-foot home on Decanter Circle in Windsor sold for $764,000, a price per square foot of $556.

On Duncan Drive in Windsor in January 2023 a 1,234-square-foot home was sold for $595,000, a price per square foot of $482.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.