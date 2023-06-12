Single-family residence sells for $820,000 in Santa Rosa

A 2,060-square-foot house built in 1984 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 4610 Morris East Court in Santa Rosa was sold on May 26, 2023, for $820,000, or $398 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on an 8,712-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 1,804-square-foot home at 4977 Hoen Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $740,000, a price per square foot of $410.

On Newanga Avenue in Santa Rosa in December 2022 a 3,414-square-foot home was sold for $1,750,000, a price per square foot of $513.

In March 2023, a 1,756-square-foot home on Rockmeadow Place in Santa Rosa sold for $487,500, a price per square foot of $278.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.