Single-family residence sells for $820,000 in Windsor

1216 Vintage Greens Drive (Google Street View)

A 1,770-square-foot house built in 2003 has changed hands.

The property located at 1216 Vintage Greens Drive in Windsor was sold on Aug. 18, 2023. The $820,000 purchase price works out to $463 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. Additionally, the house features an attached two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In June 2023, a 2,155-square-foot home on Pedroncelli Drive in Windsor sold for $907,000, a price per square foot of $421. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Pallino Court in Windsor in March 2023 a 2,150-square-foot home was sold for $897,000, a price per square foot of $417. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,912-square-foot home at 1262 Vintage Greens Drive in Windsor sold in August 2023 for $775,000, a price per square foot of $405. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

