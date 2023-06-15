Single-family residence sells for $820,000 in Windsor

A house located at 379 Sugar Maple Lane in Windsor has new owners. The 1,336-square-foot property, built in 1993, was sold on May 23, 2023, for $820,000, or $614 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 1,722-square-foot home at 800 Peachtree Place in Windsor sold in May 2023 for $725,000, a price per square foot of $421. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Leafhaven Lane in Windsor in March 2023 a 1,557-square-foot home was sold for $785,000, a price per square foot of $504. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,864-square-foot home on Quaking Aspen Lane in Windsor sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $402. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.