The spacious property located at 1 Greengate Court in Santa Rosa was sold on March 22, 2023. The $822,000 purchase price works out to $376 per square foot. The house, built in 1973, has an interior space of 2,186 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 10,454-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In December 2022, a 2,384-square-foot home on Acacia Lane in Santa Rosa sold for $652,727, a price per square foot of $274.

On Acacia Lane in Santa Rosa in December 2022 a 1,761-square-foot home was sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $426.

A 2,468-square-foot home at 4745 Prospect Ave. in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $939,000, a price per square foot of $380.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.