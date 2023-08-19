Single-family residence sells for $823,000 in Petaluma

A house located at 18 Webster Street in Petaluma has new owners. The 1,534-square-foot property, built in 1991, was sold on July 31, 2023. The $823,000 purchase price works out to $537 per square foot. This single-story home has three bedrooms and two baths. In addition, the house is equipped with a detached six-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In January 2023, a 2,516-square-foot home on B Street in Petaluma sold for $1,200,000, a price per square foot of $477. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,991-square-foot home at 1017 B Street in Petaluma sold in March 2023 for $895,000, a price per square foot of $450. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Nob Hill Terrace in Petaluma in May 2023 a 805-square-foot home was sold for $775,000, a price per square foot of $963. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.