Single-family residence sells for $825,000 in Windsor

The spacious property located at 8002 Leno Drive in Windsor was sold on July 19, 2023 for $825,000, or $339 per square foot. The house, built in 2006, has an interior space of 2,435 square feet. This two-story home boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. In addition, the home includes an attached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage. The property sits on a 4,667-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In May 2023, a 1,476-square-foot home on Leno Drive in Windsor sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $515. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,535-square-foot home at 7831 Carano Way in Windsor sold in June 2023 for $950,000, a price per square foot of $375. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Foppiano Way in Windsor in May 2023 a 2,535-square-foot home was sold for $900,000, a price per square foot of $355. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.