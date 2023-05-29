Single-family residence sells for $827,500 in Santa Rosa

A 1,443-square-foot house built in 1978 has changed hands. The property located at 652 Montclair Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on May 12, 2023. The $827,500 purchase price works out to $573 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 7,840-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In March 2023, a 2,212-square-foot home on Garfield Park Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $829,000, a price per square foot of $375.

A 1,318-square-foot home at 5061 Oak Park Way in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $691,000, a price per square foot of $524.

On Gold Lake Drive in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,400-square-foot home was sold for $585,000, a price per square foot of $418.

