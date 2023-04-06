4-bedroom house in Windsor sells for $829,000

A spacious house located at 8726 Beverly Lane in Windsor has new owners. The 2,369-square-foot property, built in 2000, was sold on March 17, 2023, for $829,000, or $350 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 3,920-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 2,540-square-foot home at 7806 Foppiano Way in Windsor sold in March 2023 for $950,000, a price per square foot of $374.

In December 2022, a 1,698-square-foot home on Cock Robin Avenue in Windsor sold for $730,000, a price per square foot of $430.

On Duncan Drive in Windsor in January 2023 a 1,234-square-foot home was sold for $595,000, a price per square foot of $482.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.