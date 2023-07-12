Single-family residence sells for $835,000 in Cazadero

A house located at 1865 Austin Creek Road in Cazadero has a new owner. The 868-square-foot property, built in 1967, was sold on June 20, 2023, for $835,000, or $962 per square foot. The layout of this two-story house includes one bedroom and one bath. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. Situated on a spacious 0.6-acre lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.