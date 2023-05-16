Single-family residence sells for $847,000 in Rohnert Park

A 2,342-square-foot house built in 2017 has changed hands. The spacious, recently built property located at 5307 Kelliann Place in Rohnert Park was sold on April 26, 2023. The $847,000 purchase price works out to $362 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 4,216-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In March 2023, a 2,111-square-foot home on Kaitlyn Place in Rohnert Park sold for $799,000, a price per square foot of $378.

A 2,839-square-foot home at 5033 King Place in Rohnert Park sold in March 2023 for $940,000, a price per square foot of $331.

On Kolton Place in Rohnert Park in March 2023 a 2,182-square-foot home was sold for $778,000, a price per square foot of $357.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.