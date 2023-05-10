Single-family residence sells for $850,000 in Cloverdale

A 2,907-square-foot house built in 1915 has changed hands. The spacious historic property located at 542 North Cloverdale Boulevard in Cloverdale was sold on April 21, 2023, for $850,000, or $292 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a carport, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In February 2023, a 1,073-square-foot home on Heidi Lane in Cloverdale sold for $535,000, a price per square foot of $499.

On Grace Court in Cloverdale in March 2023 a 1,140-square-foot home was sold for $510,000, a price per square foot of $447.

A 1,288-square-foot home at 420 North Washington Street in Cloverdale sold in March 2023 for $566,000, a price per square foot of $439.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.