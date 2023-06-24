Single-family residence sells for $850,000 in Glen Ellen

A house located at 13543 Railroad Street in Glen Ellen has a new owner. The 1,548-square-foot property, built in 1957, was sold on June 5, 2023. The $850,000 purchase price works out to $549 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a carport as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 10,890-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In June 2023, a 700-square-foot home on Riddle Road in Glen Ellen sold for $742,500, a price per square foot of $1,061. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 1,904-square-foot home at 13827 Williams Road in Glen Ellen sold in March 2023 for $835,000, a price per square foot of $439. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.