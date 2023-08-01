Single-family residence sells for $850,000 in Santa Rosa

The spacious property located at 2591 Del Rosa Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on July 14, 2023. The $850,000 purchase price works out to $385 per square foot. The house, built in 1978, has an interior space of 2,209 square feet. The layout of this two-story home consists of two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes a garage. Situated on a spacious 0.5-acre lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In January 2023, a 2,181-square-foot home on Massimo Circle in Santa Rosa sold for $1,030,000, a price per square foot of $472. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Massimo Circle in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 2,081-square-foot home was sold for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $505. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,872-square-foot home at 2182 Siesta Lane in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $905,000, a price per square foot of $483. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.