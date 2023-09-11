Single-family residence sells for $850,000 in Santa Rosa

2521 Sage Street (Google Street View)

A house located at 2521 Sage Street in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 1,921-square-foot property, built in 1963, was sold on Aug. 23, 2023, for $850,000, or $442 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with floor/wall heating and a cooling system. In addition, the house provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Canterbury Drive in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,470-square-foot home was sold for $660,000, a price per square foot of $449. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 2,340-square-foot home on Kamloops Court in Santa Rosa sold for $951,000, a price per square foot of $406. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,374-square-foot home at 2237 Warwick Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $815,000, a price per square foot of $343. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

