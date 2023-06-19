Single-family residence sells for $850,000 in Santa Rosa

The property located at 1680 Allan Way in Santa Rosa was sold on June 2, 2023. The $850,000 purchase price works out to $544 per square foot. The house, built in 1958, has an interior space of 1,563 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Cooper Drive in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 2,639-square-foot home was sold for $515,250, a price per square foot of $195. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 2,570-square-foot home on Gordon Lane in Santa Rosa sold for $860,000, a price per square foot of $335. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,834-square-foot home at 2011 Bellaterra Court in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $869,000, a price per square foot of $307. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.