3-bedroom house in Geyserville sells for $866,000

A house located at 24 Merrill St. in Geyserville has a new owner. The 1,314-square-foot property, built in 1945, was sold on March 20, 2023, for $866,000, or $659 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bath, a detached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on an 8,276-square-foot lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.