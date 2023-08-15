Single-family residence sells for $875,000 in Rohnert Park

A 3,080-square-foot house built in 1998 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 8043 Mammoth Drive in Rohnert Park was sold on July 24, 2023, for $875,000, or $284 per square foot. This two-story house boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. The lot of the property covers an area of 4,791 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In March 2023, a 1,851-square-foot home on Marlin Place in Rohnert Park sold for $790,000, a price per square foot of $427. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,692-square-foot home at 8010 Mainsail Drive in Rohnert Park sold in April 2023 for $811,500, a price per square foot of $480. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Mathias Place in Rohnert Park in July 2023 a 1,816-square-foot home was sold for $775,000, a price per square foot of $427. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

