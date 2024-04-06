Single-family residence sells for $881,500 in Petaluma

1189 San Rafael Drive (Google Street View)

A house located at 1189 San Rafael Drive in Petaluma has new owners.

The 1,748-square-foot property, built in 1973, was sold on March 15, 2024, for $881,500, or $504 per square foot.

This single-story house offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Outside, the home presents roofing composed of composition shingles materials. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house comes with a two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The lot of the property covers an area of 5,662 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 2,148-square-foot home at 1255 Santa Ines Way in Petaluma sold in December 2022 for $790,000, a price per square foot of $368. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Conifer Lane in Petaluma in August 2023 a 960-square-foot home was sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $599. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In November 2023, a 1,152-square-foot home on San Rafael Drive in Petaluma sold for $640,000, a price per square foot of $556. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.