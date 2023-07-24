Single-family residence sells for $890,000 in Santa Rosa

The spacious property located at 2083 Cooper Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on June 30, 2023 for $890,000, or $337 per square foot. The house, built in 2006, has an interior space of 2,639 square feet. This two-story house boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. In addition, the home includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The property occupies a lot of 3,920 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 1,563-square-foot home at 1680 Allan Way in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $850,000, a price per square foot of $544. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Allan Way in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 1,560-square-foot home was sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $385. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In February 2023, a 2,834-square-foot home on Bellaterra Court in Santa Rosa sold for $869,000, a price per square foot of $307. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.