Single-family residence sells for $890,000 in Windsor

A 2,631-square-foot house built in 1990 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 532 Gertrude Drive in Windsor was sold on April 28, 2023, for $890,000, or $338 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 5,662-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Pulteney Place in Windsor in April 2023 a 1,262-square-foot home was sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $515.

A 1,203-square-foot home at 1126 Rio Camino Court in Windsor sold in April 2023 for $765,000, a price per square foot of $636.

In January 2023, a 1,400-square-foot home on Lazy Creek Drive in Windsor sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $536.

