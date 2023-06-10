Single-family residence sells for $895,000 in Petaluma

A house located at 1740 Pine Avenue in Petaluma has new owners. The 1,832-square-foot property, built in 1966, was sold on May 17, 2023, for $895,000, or $489 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage, as well as a pool in the backyard and one parking space. The unit sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In February 2023, a 2,647-square-foot home on Ely Boulevard in Petaluma sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $283.

On Mari Lane in Petaluma in May 2023 a 2,647-square-foot home was sold for $799,000, a price per square foot of $302.

A 1,408-square-foot home at 1533 McGregor Avenue in Petaluma sold in March 2023 for $765,000, a price per square foot of $543.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.