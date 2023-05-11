Single-family residence sells for $895,000 in Windsor

A spacious house located at 9147 Piccadilly Circle in Windsor has new owners. The 2,488-square-foot property, built in 1990, was sold on April 21, 2023, for $895,000, or $360 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 5,662-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In April 2023, a 2,488-square-foot home on Piccadilly Circle in Windsor sold for $910,000, a price per square foot of $366.

A 1,544-square-foot home at 174 Espana Way in Windsor sold in February 2023 for $741,000, a price per square foot of $480.

On Windflower Court in Windsor in March 2023 a 2,334-square-foot home was sold for $1,487,000, a price per square foot of $637.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.